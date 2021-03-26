Air Canada Returns to Mexico

After suspending flights, the airline will return starting with a flight from Toronto.

After suspending flights to summer destinations in January at the request of the Canadian government, Air Canada announced yesterday on its "current and upcoming routes" website that it will resume flights from Toronto to Mexico beginning Monday, May 3, with a weekly frequency. The summer schedule includes destinations to Mexico suspended from January 31 to April 30 at the government's request to Air Transat, Air Canada, WestJet, and Sunwing airlines because of the new Covid-19 variants.

With Canada's veto to all flights to Mexico, Mexico's tourism had consequences, especially for destinations such as Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, two of the destinations par excellence for Canadian tourism. Additionally, Air Canada will fly from Toronto to other international beach destinations starting May 9 and will have a weekly flight to Jamaica starting May 5. "We have begun to ramp up our summer schedule as we normally do at this time of year and that includes resuming services to certain destinations that are seasonal or that were suspended due to Covid-19," Air Canada reported.

Flights from the country called the maple leaf are not the strongest during the summer; however there are some that are maintained on weekends, according to trends in certain well-identified cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Montreal. Mexico's tourism sector raised the alarm about the notable drop in tourism from Canada resulting in lost economic revenue for the business sector occurring for a prolonged period of time. Canadian tourism, after the United States, is one of the strongest sources of tourism revenue for thousands of service providers throughout the bay.