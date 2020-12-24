Airlines Increase Their Flights up to 24% in December

The airlines continue to increase their operations for this month by 24 percent compared to November, so that Puerto Vallarta International Airport will receive seven national airlines, six American and four Canadian for a total of 1,100 frequencies this month.

Puerto Vallarta continues to take firm steps in terms of connectivity, for the closing of the year it estimates a recovery of 56 percent of operations in 2020 based on 2019 when 56,526 air frequencies were registered.

In terms of passengers it is expected to have a 53 percent recovery with 2.7 million passengers at the end of 2020 compared to the previous year. The figures shared by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico for this period of the year, indicate that the airlines that arrive to this destination registered a higher demand than in November, so in most cases they opened new flights for the second half of the month and last of the year.

According to Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, interim director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Advertising Trust, the operation of more air frequencies is the result of the trust this destination has generated among travelers from the United States, who despite the restrictions that prevail in many aspects, observe a safe and responsible port that guarantees them safe experiences.

The markets of California, Texas, New Mexico, Washington and Arizona continue to respond well so far, with the arrival of more flights and a high percentage of occupancy from cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and San Diego in California; and Dallas, Texas; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Also the national airlines, such as Aeromexico, Volaris and VivaAerobús have had an increase in the demand of national passengers from the three main cities of the country.

The Canadian market is moving slowly as border restrictions are still in place, and the recommendation is not to make non-essential trips, even so there are connections to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto, through airlines such as Westjet, Airtransat and AirCanada.