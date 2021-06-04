Aviation Administration Saved 232 Million Pesos.

By 2021 the Federal Administration of Civil Aeronautics, has 379 million 708 thousand pesos. In three years the name of the agency was changed, the structure was reduced and the budget was reduced by 37%. The government managed to reduce the annual expenditure of this regulatory body by 232 million pesos, but caused a downgrading by the U.S. General Aviation Administration. This will cost much more; tourism represents 8% of GDP and generates 1 in 10 jobs. As an activity it was hit hard by the pandemic, with a 28.4% drop in 2020. The downgrading of the FAA is a drag on the reactivation of the sector. The first blow will be dealt to Mexican airlines, which will lose flexibility and connectivity. Indirectly, the blow reaches all hotel, restaurant and commercial activities in tourist areas. Affectation means lost jobs and diminished business. The government will lose much more than 232 million in the form of taxes not generated. It is not known how much the downgrade will cost, among other things because it is not known how long it will take to return to the first division.

The last time this happened was in July 2010, and the return process took 4 months and a week, anectodite, then one of the measures that had to be taken was to change the headquarters of the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics, the previous building was insufficient to house the files and inadequate for the installation of new computer equipment. In category 2 Mexico is in the company of countries such as Venezuela, Pakistan, Ghana, Malaysia and Thailand. None of them are tourism powerhouses. With the exception of Thailand. None of these countries are as dependent on the United States as Mexico. The longer it takes for Mexico to regain Category 1 status, the greater the risk that U.S. airlines will eat a larger slice of the Mexican and North American market pie. All indications are that not only was the slice cut, but also the muscles and, perhaps, the vital organs were affected. At the head of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), an ex-military officer was placed who could not work miracles in the context of budgetary astringency. The FAA communiqué refers to deficiencies in the FAA's regulatory and verification capacity. The U.S. authority made 25 observations that were not resolved by the Mexican authorities. The shortcomings observed include problems in inspection procedures related to safety issues.