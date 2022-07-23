Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship Arrives This Tuesday



This Tuesday the local maritime terminal received the Carnival Panorama cruise ship. In its weekly visit to this port, it began its voyage from the port of Long Beach, California, and docked at pier number 1 of the port terminal.



It has 12 decks and can reach a cruising speed of 41 km/h. It carried a total of 4,616 passengers and 1,424 crew members on board.



The Carnival Panorama has numerous activities on board, where we can find an endless number of swimming pools, including three entirely for children, as well as six Jacuzzis and five spas so that all passengers can relax in the sun or take a refreshing bath.



ENTERTAINMENT AND GASTRONOMY



Onboard, among many other facilities, there is also an open-air theater where, during the day, passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment, musical performances and other events.



Carnival Panorama features an arcade, a theater for Broadway-style shows and karaoke.



Have you ever wondered what to eat on a cruise ship? Well, this cruise ship has eleven restaurants, including main dining rooms and alternative dining options.

Besides, on board there is an entire deck dedicated to food, with several buffet lines with different menus throughout the day.



Puerto Vallarta continues to consolidate its position as a port of preference for foreign tourism. Visitors enjoyed a day between sun and clouds with perfect weather to take a walk to the boardwalk and visit beaches and restaurants of this tourist destination.



SANITARY SAFETY



As it corresponds to all the processes of arrival of vessels, the authorities of the port community were present to verify the documents of the cruise ship and its passengers, in order to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants.



Puerto Vallarta is part of the route known as the Mexican Riviera, with itineraries mostly of 7 days. Visitors were able to enjoy a day with sunshine and the hospitality and joy that distinguishes the people of Vallarta.



During this arrival, all the services provided to the cruise passengers complied with all the sanitary measures and protocols to offer a healthy and safe stay; likewise, the cruise will be provided with the corresponding main port services.



The Administration of the National Port System Puerto Vallarta promotes the commitment to maintain quality standards in all its services provided, as well as a policy attached to the care and protection of the environment, with emphasis on the safety of our collaborators, as well as that of all the visitors to this port that make up the port community of the Port of Vallarta.