Construction of the First Verification Center Starts in Vallarta



Authorities confirm that as of the first quarter of 2022 Puerto Vallarta will be obliged to comply with the Responsible Vehicle Verification Program for private vehicles, just as it began to happen in Guadalajara and the Metropolitan Zone as of August 1st. The Secretary of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) in the state of Jalisco, confirmed the beginning of the construction of the first Verification Center in Puerto Vallarta, which will comply with this obligation for these vehicles circulating in the city. The construction site is located next to the beer distributor located on Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue in the Las Juntas Delegation, next to the Central Truck Station and in front of the 41st Military Zone facilities.

According to the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Transit Subdirection, around 110 thousand private motorists in this municipality will have to comply with this obligation. That is why as of August 1st in Guadalajara and the Metropolitan Zone all private vehicles with license plate number 7, as well as intensive use vehicles with license plate numbers 3 and 4, will have to start with the responsible verification. The operating guidelines, as well as the official calendar for the rest of the license plate numbers, can be consulted at https://verificacionresponsable.jalisco.gob.mx/ and were published on July 10 in the Official Gazette of the State of Jalisco. PADRON According to the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Transit sub-direction, there are approximately 110 thousand private automobiles in this municipality that must comply with this obligation, which are part of the most recent vehicle registry carried out in the municipality.