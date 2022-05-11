Cruise Ships Bring More Than 4 Thousand 500 Passengers



The local maritime terminal received this Tuesday the first double arrival of international cruise ships of the month of May.



The first arrival was of the cruise ship Regatta, flagship of the shipping company Oceania Cruises, which docked at pier number 1 from the port of Manzanillo, Colima; it is 180.45 meters long.



The vessel arrived with a total of 554 passengers and 407 crew members on board; it is a cruise ship that was built in France, in its first years it sailed under the name of Insignia.



The cruise ship arrived at the port at 06:00 hours and scheduled to depart at 15:00 hours this day, bound for the port of Los Angeles, California.



The second arrival was of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship, coming from Long Beach, California; this ship docked at dock number 3, with a length of 323.63 meters.



The cruise ship arrived with a total of 3 thousand 974 passengers and 1 thousand 300 crew members on board; it is a ship that was built in 2019 for the Carnival shipping company.



This cruise ship arrived at the port at 8:30 a.m. this Tuesday and is scheduled to depart at 10:00 p.m. bound for the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa.



SANITARY MEASURES



As it corresponds to all the processes of arrival of vessels, the authorities of the port community were present, with whom the verification of the documents of the cruise ship and its passengers was carried out to guarantee the security of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants.



During this arrival all the services provided to the cruise passengers are governed under all the sanitary measures and protocols to offer a healthy stay; likewise the cruise ship will be provided with the corresponding main port services.



The Puerto Vallarta City Hall, through the Sub-Directorate of Transit, was reinforcing security at the crosswalk outside the maritime terminal so that visitors could walk safely towards the commercial zone and the downtown area of the city.



COMMITMENT TO QUALITY



The National Port System Administration continues to promote the commitment to maintain quality standards in all services provided at the port.



Likewise, it promotes a policy attached to the care and protection of the environment, with approaches from a perspective of its ISO 9001:2015 Quality and 14001:2015 Environmental certifications, where all its processes are in constant improvement.



In addition, it strives to have excellent port service providers and highly qualified and prepared personnel to offer its services to all cruise passengers and crew members and visitors to the port.