First Electric Route Begins Operations in Guadalajara



On Sunday afternoon, the first electric transportation route in the country began operations. In the main avenues of Guadalajara, Jalisco, with 38 units called C98, which will provide service from the Periferico Norte station of line 1 of my train to the University Center of Tonala (CuTonala). Subsequently, in a period of two to three weeks, it will be applied to the airport. In a tour with the media, Amilcar López Zepeda, General Director of Public Transportation of the Secretary of Transportation, explained that this type of units have a different handling due to their loading times and the performance that each one of the units can provide: the load of these units yields approximately 235 kilometers, while the loading time is approximately 4 hours, going from 20 to 100 percent, which is how it is planned to be done.

The main advantages are the environmental part, they are zero emissions; the second one is a comfort issue, they generate 5 times less noise than any diesel or gas unit. The units also have air conditioning, covid-19 disinfection system thanks to a specific ultraviolet light system. They are low floor units of 8.5 meters. The issue is that their operating cost is lower, up to 30 or 40 percent because of the difference in the cost of energy," he said. It is estimated to have a total of 114 drivers for the operation of the two tracks. Although for the moment, the new route to CuTonala will start with 43 women and 36 men. It should be noted that the C98 has been operating for more than a year and a half with other types of diesel buses and now these new all-electric units will be introduced.