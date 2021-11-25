GAP Kicks Off Operational Safety Week 2021



Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), informed that from November 22nd to November 26th, the third "Operational Safety Week – GAP Safety Week" will take place, which promotes operational safety with members of the airport community at the airports it manages; through training, outreach and integration activities, which allow socializing the importance of all employees to prevent/reduce incidents and aviation accidents. This year's theme is "Observe, Identify and Report", in reference to the Occurrence Notification System or Voluntary Reporting System, which anyone in the airport community to report potential hazards to be analyzed and, if necessary, mitigated. Between November 22 and 26, GAP corporate and the twelve Mexican airports it manages will actively participate in the event, along with their airport communities: operational personnel, airlines, ground support service providers, air traffic services, airport authorities and contractors. Webinars will be offered by GAP, Volaris, Aeropuertos del Sureste (ASUR), Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA), the airports of Queretaro, Bogota and Quito (AIQ), among other organizations and airports; as well as the participation and support of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) and the Airports Council International Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC).

This event is the only one of its kind at the national level and contributes to the promotion of operational safety at all levels of airport and aviation organizations, which strengthens and maintains commercial air transportation as the safest in the world. During the inauguration, Raul Revuelta Musalem, CEO of GAP, emphasized the importance of working in a coordinated manner for the benefit of operational safety: "if we have learned anything during this pandemic, it is that only with close collaboration between the authority, airports, airlines and organizations, is how we can successfully overcome any crisis". "Above all, collaboration on safety is essential and this event is the ideal forum for the exchange of experiences, ideas, knowledge and best practices, with a single objective: to improve the safety of airports and the industry," he added. Operational safety is considered a fundamental pillar and strategic axis for GAP. In 2015, the first Mexican airport was certified with the Safety Management System (SMS). Currently, this System is certified in all of its airports and a constant effort is being made to improve it through the timely incorporation of new regulatory requirements and best practices in the industry.