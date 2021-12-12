GAP Registers An Increase In Passenger Traffic

In November there was a notorious increase of air travelers to Puerto Vallarta.
According to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), in the month of November 2021 the 12 Mexican airports of GAP registered an increase in total passenger traffic of 3.7%, compared to the same month of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase of 19.2%, 16.2% and 7.8%, respectively, while Guadalajara airport presented a decrease of 6.7%. In November, Puerto Vallarta received 468,800 passengers, 7.8 percent more than in November 2019, when there were 434,800, 101.4% more than in November 2020, when only 232,800 arrived; it also represented another notorious increase over the previous month of more than 100,000 passengers.
DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL TOURISM By segments, the airport captured 182 thousand 600 domestic passengers, 20.0% more than the same month of 2019, when there were 152 thousand 100, and 68.6% more than in the same month of 2020, when there were 108 thousand 300. In international tourism, 286 thousand 200 passengers were received, 1.2% more than in November 2019, when there were 282 thousand 700, and 129.9% more than in November 2020, when there were 124 thousand 500. At the end of the first eleven months of the year, 3 million 583 thousand 500 passengers have been registered, 20.9 percent less than in the same period of 2019, when there were 4 million 532 thousand 100, and 56.6 percent more than in 2019, when there were 2 million 288 thousand 200.