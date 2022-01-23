hotel occupancy soars



The cold weather in the United States and Canada has increased hotel occupancy in this region, which in the last week of January has already reached up to 75 percent in several hotels in Marina, Zona Sur, Nuevo Vallarta and Punta Mita; as it is well known, at the end of January temperatures drop in North America and more people -especially retirees- migrate to Mexican destinations where temperatures are more comfortable, as is the case of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit. In the opinion of some hoteliers consulted by this media, reservations, which were slow, are already moving in an interesting way and some lodging centers are even registering full bookings for the second fortnight of next month, which is positive and allows them to have good expectations until March 2022.

The market is moving and that is good for the hotel sector, which is already marketing, having the last two weeks of February at 90 percent as it has happened in recent years, commented the president of the Association of Hotels of the port, Alvaro Garciarce.

Aia Traffic: In fact, this weekend a great movement is expected at the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, with the arrival of new flights that are expected to arrive with an occupancy of over 80 percent.This Saturday the airport registered a good number of flights arriving from different parts of the world, upon arrival the tourists were happy to be here again, some commented that they will be here for several months enjoying the beaches of this region.