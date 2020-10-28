More Canadians Arrive In Vallarta

The low cost airline Swoop joins West Jet which since last Saturday October 10th restarted operations to Puerto Vallarta International Airport, with a flight from Calgary, Alberta, with two frequencies on Saturdays. This way both Canadian lines start bringing maple leaf tourism to this region of the Mexican Pacific, an important market representing the second largest for PV and Riviera Nayarit, only behind tourism coming from the United States.

It is worth mentioning that since the reopening of the beaches in Puerto Vallarta last June 15, a gradual increase in national and international flight arrivals from this tourist destination began, where the number of arrivals tripled from 322 in June to more than 1000 in October. The tourist reactivation of this destination has been very responsible. The hotels operate at 50 percent of their capacity while strictly applying preventive protocols. The same is true of the restaurants and tourist service providers in general, which consciously implement healthy distance in their establishments and activities. Puerto Vallarta has generated confidence in travelers who have this tourist destination in mind, in their plans, which is reflected in a gradual but constant increase of passengers arriving by air. The list of international airline connections during October highlights that United Airlines will offer 145 frequencies: American Airlines , 135; Alaska Airlines 125, Southwest Airlines, 49; Delta, 31 and the Canadian West Jet; 8, Sunwing 1 and Swoop 1 more, for a total of 495 flights from the United States and Canada.