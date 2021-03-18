Puerto Vallarta Airport Reports Restoration of Takeoffs After Incident

GAP informs that all departure operations have been restored including the flights that had remained on the platform after the incident.

Puerto Vallarta March 18, 2021. After the incident that occurred today at 1:43 p.m., in which flight 4343 to Monterrey presented a failure in the nose train prior to take off, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport reports that their normal operations have been reestablished.

The company has informed that all departure operations have been restored, including the flights that had remained on the platform after the incident.

To carry out the repair of the affected area in the shortest possible time, all tools and material are already in place, and the team began working immediately on the site.

The effects generated at the time consisted of eight delayed departure flights, all carried out, and 17 arrivals with diversions to alternate airports: Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Manzanillo and Mazatlan.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) is a Mexican company that develops its activity in the airport sector. GAP operates 12 international airports in Mexico and two in Jamaica, with service to more than 330 destinations through 35 airlines. Its shares are listed on the Mexican and New York stock exchanges.

In 2020, GAP served 27.3 million passengers, with a 56% recovery compared to those served in 2019 (48.7 million passengers).

The airports managed by GAP are located in Guadalajara and Tijuana, serving the main metropolitan areas.

Puerto Vallarta International Airport will continúe to operate flights as normal for passengers who wish to travel with connection to other cities or countries.