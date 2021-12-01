Puerto Vallarta Airport Will More Than Double In Size



The International Airport of Puerto Vallarta informed authorities and the society about investment amounts, expansions, operations and recovered passenger traffic, within the framework of the Consultative Commission 2021. The investments committed in the Master Development Plan (PMD) 2020-2024 exceed 3 billion 26 million pesos and during the next few years most of this amount will be invested. In addition, during the five-year period from 2025-2029, more than 1,313 million pesos will be invested. The Director of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi, said that the investments modernize the Airport and provide greater comfort to passengers: "One of the things we are focusing our investments on is passenger comfort, their travel experience; that is why we remodeled the Passenger Inspection Point and the Sanitary Modules". "The investment that will change the Airport is the construction of Terminal 2, as it more than doubles the surface area and passenger screening lines, as well as 50% more telescopic aisles and checked baggage screening systems; all this gives passengers more space and makes them enjoy their trip more," added the Airport Director.

The investment amount includes more than 1.7 billion pesos for the new Terminal Building and capacity and quality projects for the runway, apron, taxiways, roads, parking lots, tower, among other facilities to optimize operations; in addition to 800 million pesos in state-of-the-art equipment such as specialized vehicles for the Rescue and Firefighting Service (SSEI), security equipment and the renovation of aircrafts for passenger transportation. Regarding passenger traffic, it was stated that, of the total number of passengers served, 30% are domestic and 70% international, being that in the accumulated from January to October there were 3 million 115 thousand passengers, which means a recovery of 76% compared to the 4 million 097 thousand passengers that there were in 2019, prior to the pandemic. As for the evolution in the supply of seats, in 2021 there are 5 million 800 thousand seats, a figure similar to the 5 million 850 thousand seats that were in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The Airport has connections to 40 destinations, 11 domestic and 29 international. The destinations with the highest passenger traffic are Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico, Tijuana, Denver, Monterrey, Panama and Calgary. These destinations are served by 20 airlines, seven domestic and thirteen international. The main ones, since they transport 90% of the passengers, are American, Volaris, Viva, United, Alaska, Aeromexico, Delta and Southwest. Among the routes to be recovered in Mexico are Toluca, Puebla and Los Cabos; in the United States are Oakland, Reno Tahoe, Sacramento; and in Canada: Kelowna, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Quebec and Regina. In addition to new potential routes such as Cancun, Kansas, Boise, San Antonio, Eppley, Detroit, among others. In terms of biosecurity measures and protocols that provide passengers with confidence, all GAP airports are Safe Travels certified by the World Travel Council, and GAP was the first airport group in the world to obtain the Airport Health Accreditation Programme (AHA) certification and recertification granted by the Airports Council International (ACI), an institution with a presence in 183 countries, with around 2,000 member airports.