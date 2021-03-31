Spirit Airlines Begins Flights to Puerto Vallarta Starting July 1st

The airline will offer daily flights from Los Angeles, along with three weekly flights from Houston and Dallas operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced plans to continue its international expansion, with direct flights to Puerto Vallarta's Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) beginning July 1. The airline will offer daily flights between Puerto Vallarta and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), along with three weekly flights from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

"Offering our passengers convenient flights to beautiful destinations and spectacular beaches is what our airline is all about and what makes Puerto Vallarta the perfect market to connect to several major cities on our route map," said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice President of Route Planning. "We are thrilled to add the culture of Mexico's Pacific Coast to our array of destinations in Mexico, including Cancun and Los Cabos. Spirit will also add flights between LAX and Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) beginning May 5, the route will be Spirit's first international service from Los Angeles, followed by the route to Puerto Vallarta beginning the following month.

Passengers are looking for destinations that offer the characteristics that Mexican beaches have, such as Puerto Vallarta, and that are relatively close to their country of origin," said Raul Revuelta, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico. “Furthermore, the biosecurity protocols and the destination's policies have made tourists feel safe and we are viewed with pleasure. We are pleased to be part of Spirit's route map expansion for 2021.”

Spirit Airlines has had a great start to the year. In January the airline launched its new Free Spirit loyalty program that offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status. Spirit is also one of only three airlines in the U.S. to qualify for Fortune's 2021 list of the World's Most Admired Companies and earned "Platinum" status for the Airline Passenger Experience Association's health safety initiative. Spirits' fleet is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. Serving the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.