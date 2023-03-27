The Marina Vallarta Route Will Have Electric Units That Will Be On Trial



The government of the state of Jalisco, through the Ministry of Transportation (Setran), will test during the following days, on the route that runs through La Marina, a pair of 100 percent electric units in order to evaluate the feasibility of using this system in Puerto Vallarta.

The head of Setran, Diego Monraz Villaseñor, emphasized that these days they will be measuring how the batteries of these units behave with the high temperatures of the city. "We hope that all visitors, inhabitants and workers of this area of Puerto Vallarta will be able to use them and give us their comments", he said.



These units are of the Sunwin brand and are 8 meters long, have a semi low floor and a capacity for 50 passengers. They run on a lithium battery with a capacity of 209 kwh. The route being tested this week is the C27, which runs along Boulevard Francisco Medina Ascencio, in the area of La Marina, to the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.



It is expected that within two weeks the financial, technical and operational model will be determined in order to know if it is viable to bring this type of transportation to the coastal municipality, just as it has been operating for more than a year and a half in Guadalajara with Mi Transporte Eléctrico route C98, the first all-electric in the country, which has as its origin Periférico Norte, and two destinations: CuTonalá and the Guadalajara City International Airport.



During the week, 10 Foton natural gas buses arrived to the tourist port to reinforce several of its routes in a joint effort between Setran and the concessionaire company UNIBUS, so that currently there are 291 units in the area, after the service was reinforced with 35 units from the AMG in the past few days.



By July, it is expected to have at least 315 units, after the arrival of 80 new units -for a total of 90-, enough to cover the demand in the area. The total investment of the Government of Jalisco in this fleet renewal program will be 42 million pesos.



In addition, during the month of June, more than 20 thousand Mi Movilidad cards will be given away to users of the service, which can be recharged at any OXXO store.