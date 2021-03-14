Travel Bookings Increase By Use Of Tablets, Cell Phones, And Laptops

At Despegar Mexico, to date, more than 51% of travel purchases are made from a mobile device, so these are increasingly gaining strength. So the online company stresses that cell phones, tablets or laptops will be a great ally for the revival of tourism in Mexico, thanks to the benefits and potential they provide in the current context. This percentage increase in the purchase through mobile devices is due in part to the great advantages they offer, such as having access to exclusive offers, obtaining data in real time or information, and the convenience of planning and buying any type of trip, even more so in the current context.

Alejandro Calligaris, Country Manager of Despegar Mexico, considered in a virtual conference that mobile devices are an increasingly useful tool when planning a trip, especially in the midst of a pandemic when healthy distance and sanitary protocols are of special importance. He pointed out that they offer great benefits, such as being able to book a flight with a digital boarding pass, choose a hotel and check in and check out from the cell phone, request room services through hotel rooms, and even rent a car just by using the cell phone for all these actions. "Through the cell phone, the traveler will be accompanied at all times, from planning the trip to its execution," said Calligaris.

According to recent data from Google, there is an increase in searches made by users, related to certain categories of travel, such as flights, vacations, hotel, and vacation packages. In 2020, the use of shopping apps in Mexico increased by 90%, according to the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), behavior that together reflects the great potential of mobile devices for the reactivation of tourism in Mexico. Backed by the need to travel and get out of the confinement, the two sister companies Despegar Mexico and Best Day are joining forces in an exclusive event called Travel Sale.