United Airlines Increases Flights To México And The Caribbean

Beginning in December, United will begin new nonstop service between Los Ángeles and San José, Costa Rica and San Pedro, Sula, Honduras; between Denver and Belize City, Belize and San José, Costa Rica; between Washington D.C. and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and resuming service between Cleveland and Cancún, México. In January United will begin operating a new nonstop service between Liberia, Costa Rica and Los Ángeles and also one to San Francisco. The new flights are subject to government approval. Tickets are now available for purchase.

Hotels operating in Puerto Vallarta up to 95%. Most of them are receiving national and foreign tourism in greater quantity as of this October. For this reason the hotels in Puerto Vallarta have opened their doors to national and foreign tourism, up to 95% of the hotels are already operating with a capacity of 50 percent, complying with all the health security protocols against the coronavirus. According to the dispositions of the government of the state of Jalisco, the hotels opened in this beach destination are authorized to operate only at 50 percent of their capacity, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Many of the hotels have already opened since October, which is also good news, we are practically above 95 percent of the hotel offer opened this October, it is 95 percent of 199 (hotel companies), we are above the 190 hotels opened in all categories"; stated Susana Rodríguez Mejía, director of Beach Tourism for the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta. This is how 190 lodging companies are registered in Puerto Vallarta, ranging from grand tourism, five and four stars to three, two and one stars, as well as the economy class hotels that, as a whole, have a room offer that reaches 15 thousand 300 rooms of traditional lodging.