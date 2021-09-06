1,300 Flights Will Arrive in September



The Puerto Vallarta International Airport expects the arrival of 1,300 flights for the month of September alone. After national and international airlines reported the number of flights scheduled for this month. Undoubtedly the airlines have detected here a great demand in the number of travelers for the rest of the fall, which is interpreted by great expectation in the tourism sector, of what could be a successful winter season 2021-2022. In this month of September, the expectation is to approach the hotel occupancy rates of 2019, 51.35%, having of 2019, 51.35%, with a goal of exceeding 45%. So far the reservation numbers show a positive trend with 35% to 40% during the week and 45% to 50% on weekends.

Remembering that the purchase window at a national level is 7 days so an increase is expected in the next few days, this was informed by state and municipal authorities of the tourism sector. Cruise ships will continue to arrive in Puerto Vallarta, expecting the arrival of the Carnival Panorama once a week for the rest of the year, currently operating with 70% of its capacity with strict protocols of international standards, in which travelers and crew are 95% inoculated with the complete vaccination scheme and 100% with negative covid-19 tests, prior to boarding. The progress of the recovery and promotion is linked to recent surveys carried out by travel platforms such as booking.com, which highlights that its users prefer to travel to paradisiacal destinations, being the North Pacific of the country the most requested and in which Puerto Vallarta leads with 26%, captivating for its wide offer of outdoor activities and gastronomic diversity