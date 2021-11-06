16 Meter Catrina Installed On The Malecon Of Vallarta



The boardwalk and the corridors of the Municipal Presidency of Puerto Vallarta were filled with color and life this weekend on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Dead. Personnel from the municipal government and some companies were in charge of setting up colorful ofrendas and altars of the dead, as well as elaborating, assembling and placing colorful catrinas on the boardwalk that enchanted tourists and local inhabitants. At The assembly of the Day of the Dead altars in the corridors of the Municipal Presidency began last Friday with the participation of students from various careers of the Centro Universitario de la Costa.

The ofrendas and altars will remain on display until November 2, when a catrinas and catrines contest will be held, for which they were asked to characterize their faces with the color of the Mexican tradition. On the Malecon, the catrinas are the most photographed by tourists and local inhabitants, who love this tradition so deeply rooted in the Mexican people for centuries. It is for this reason that within the framework of this very special tradition in Mexico, the general public is invited to visit the Malecon in Vallarta. Where the catrinas created especially for this celebration will remain this week until Sunday.

It is worth noting that hundreds of tourists on the malecon have witnessed these impressive catrinas, installed along the malecon.