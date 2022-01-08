18 More Cruise Ships Will Arrive In Vallarta



The local maritime terminal informed of the arrival of a total of 18 international cruise ships that will bring thousands of passengers to this Port. This was informed by the Port Administration of Puerto Vallarta, the schedule of arrivals for January was confirmed by several shipping lines and their respective ship berths. According to the confirmed schedule, the Carnival Panorama cruise ship will arrive four times at the local Maritime terminal, the Majestic Princess will also arrive four times and the Norwegian Bliss will dock on three different days.

The schedule of arrivals also foresees that the cruise ship Navigator of the Seas will arrive twice in this region, while the ship Koningsdam will also arrive twice, and the cruise ships Ruby Princess and Zuiderdam will dock only once this January at the Puerto Vallarta maritime terminal. Currently the cruise ship Vidanta Elegant will remain at the pier until January 10th. The API also informed of the arrival of the cruise ship Koningsdam, which arrived last Thursday at the maritime terminal with 860 passengers and 805 crew members. Authorities such as International Migration Health, Customs and the National Service of Health, Food Safety and Quality (SENASICA) were present to verify, among other things, the health of the people and to issue the corresponding disembarkation certificates and authorizations in order to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the passengers, the maritime port community and the inhabitants of Puerto Vallarta.