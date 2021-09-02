200 Million Pesos Damages Caused by "Nora", Governor



The damages and affectations left by hurricane "Nora" in its path in front of Puerto Vallarta could amount to more than 200 million pesos. This was informed by the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, who on Thursday visited the areas affected by the overflowing of the Cuale River. He detailed that at least 100 houses have been damaged and more than 300 commercial premises affected. He reiterated that initial estimates indicate that more than 200 million pesos will be required to rebuild the collapsed and damaged infrastructure, as well as to help the affected families and businesses. He said that today more than ever the state government will have to turn to the federal government to seek the necessary economic support. "If necessary we will have to use any resource, we will cancel programs, works, whatever is necessary to get the money needed to reestablish services, roads and other infrastructure affected in Puerto Vallarta".

FIRST EVALUATION The governor said that the first evaluation established that an investment of more than 135 million pesos is required to repair the damaged infrastructure. In addition, more than 66 million pesos have been quantified to repair the damages caused to the city's drinking water infrastructure. To these valuations must be added the evaluation of the Cuale River municipal market, where Protection is working on the report.

In his tour of the affected area of downtown Puerto Vallarta, Governor Enrique Alfaro visited the municipal market, where he spoke with the merchants to inform them that they will not be left alone and they will receive help.