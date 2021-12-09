3,493 Passengers Arrive In Vallarta

Majestic Princess and Norwegian Bliss cruise ships arrive in Puerto Vallarta, docking at pier three and pier one. With this double arrival 3,493 passengers will be served at the Port. At 07:45 hrs. of this Wednesday, December 08, 2021, the cruise ship Majestic Princess docked at Pier 3 for international cruises. This cruise ship has a length of 330 meters, coming from the Port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, with a total of 1,596 passengers and 1,195 crew members on board. The second arrival was the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, which arrived at 08:30 in the morning, to dock at Pier 1 of the port administration. This ship has a length of 333 meters, and is coming from the Port of Los Angeles California, USA, with a total of 1,897 passengers and 1,705 crew members on board. For the Port Administration it was a great pleasure to be able to connect all the passengers of the cruise ships that visit us, who were able to discover the wonders and magic of our beautiful destination. That is why all our service providers such as tour operators, tourist guides and cab drivers are one hundred percent trained to offer the best services of tourist tours and mobility around Puerto Vallarta.

It is very important for this Port Administration that our visitors have the confidence to live a memorable experience in our Port and in our city, having the commitment with quality and safety, and offering modern and new facilities. With today's two arrivals we already have 7 of the 23 arrivals programmed for this month, being in the best expectation for the arrival of the remaining cruise ships by the end of the year. As in every arrival, before the disembarkation of passengers, t2he Port Authorities were present, who are in charge of "verifying" that the cruise ship and its passengers comply with all the legal requirements and corresponding authorizations to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants. Likewise, we are grateful for the support provided by the Puerto Vallarta City Hall, through the Transit Department, for the reinforcement of security at the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal.