79 More Pilots Infected By Covid-19



In the last few days there have been a series of flight cancellations in the airports of Mexico, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, this due to the growing wave of infections of the new variant of Omicron, which is spreading rapidly, mainly observed in airports; therefore, the airlines regret what happened and apologize for the delays and cancellations that have occurred throughout this week and last week. Omicron, the new variant of the SARS-COv2 coronavirus, discovered in South Africa, is considered a high epidemiological risk variant worldwide. Omicron has the highest number of mutations detected in the spike protein. This variant is of major concern among scientists because it could generate more mutations.

The Mexican Airline Pilots Union Association (ASPA) announced that there are 79 pilots infected with Covid-19: 75 from Aeromexico and 4 from Aeromar. Last week there were 75 infected pilots, so there are 4 more with this disease. "The pilots of ASPA deeply regret the flight delays and cancellations that have occurred in recent days, due in large part to the growing number of contagions in crews," the Association said in a statement. It also stressed that the cancellations are not attributable to the group of pilots, who have given up several contractual clauses in favor of the viability of the airlines in the face of the health contingency. For this reason, "further reducing the breaks and increasing the number of working days violates the physical condition of the crew members and exposes them to greater risks of contagion," said ASPA