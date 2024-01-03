A New Cruise Arrives In Puerto Vallarta



On Tuesday, January 2nd, the luxury cruise ship "Seven Seas Grandeur" arrived in Puerto Vallarta and stayed for just a couple of hours. Originating from Guatemala, it docked in Puerto Vallarta at 6 am and departed at 5 pm, carrying 600 tourists and 550 crew members.

The "Seven Seas Grandeur" is the sixth ship in the Regent fleet, much like its twin ship "Seven Seas Splendor," boasting a capacity of 732 passengers. Inspired by the past and astonishingly reinvented for the future, the "Seven Seas Grandeur" exemplifies a legacy of perfection with unmatched space, exquisite service, exceptional cuisine, and transformative experiences.

The ship offers 15 categories of suites, with the largest being the Regent Suite, spanning an impressive 412 square meters. Inside, there are 8 gastronomic spaces, including the classic "Compass Rose," "La Veranda Pacific Rim," and the "Pool Grill." It's a luxurious vessel with personal space and sophisticated comfort, designed for the world's most luxurious fleet.

Originally scheduled to arrive on the shores of Acapulco, Guerrero, due to natural events affecting that tourist destination, they chose to arrive in Puerto Vallarta, making it their only stop in Mexico.

This exclusive vessel sails under the flag of the "Marshall Islands." The cruise ship showcases valuable art objects, such as an egg designed with precious stones and various paintings by Pablo Picasso. It also houses over 1600 million-dollar pieces, including a nearly 12-meter-tall handwoven tapestry. The ship harbors works by artists from around the world, featuring dozens of pieces, including sculptures, original paintings, and photographs. Regent's art director, Sarah Hall Smith, spent nearly two years curating the onboard art collection of the "Seven Seas Grandeur."

We hope they continue returning and opt to spend more time exploring the beauties of Puerto Vallarta.