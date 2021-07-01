A Spirit Airline Plane Landed in Vallarta



Spirit Airlines today welcomed hundreds of passengers aboard its yellow planes. The airline began service from Puerto Vallarta's international airport, offering direct flights to three cities in the United States: Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. "We are very excited to officially launch our Puerto Vallarta flights and continue to grow our presence in Mexico," said Camilo Martelo, director of international airports for Spirit Airlines. "Offering our passengers convenient flights at low fares and to new destinations is what our airline is all about. It is with great pride that we welcome our new passengers from Puerto Vallarta." The airline will offer new flights between Puerto Vallarta and Los Angeles International Airport, along with three weekly flights from Houston's George Bush International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The new offer of Spirit Airlines from these three major U.S. metropolises adds favorably to the international connectivity of Puerto Vallarta's airport, providing direct connections and a better travel experience for passengers," mentioned Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, director of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

The airport also contributes to the travel experience, with comfort and safety, which is why it is currently investing 3,600 million pesos (approximately 180 million dollars) in a project that highlights the construction of an airport terminal that doubles the existing surface and takes care of the environment with a zero carbon footprint. "We are very excited to welcome the new Spirit Airlines flights from Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles," said Luis Villaseñor, Director of the Public Trust for the Promotion and Tourism Publicity of Puerto Vallarta. It is worth mentioning that since this was the airline's inaugural flight, it was greeted with a double jet of water as a way of welcome, as is customary in the airline industry