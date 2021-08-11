AeroMexico's Domestic Traffic Rebounds

In July, Grupo Aeromexico transported one million 212 thousand domestic passengers, representing an increase of 6.6.% compared to the traffic it generated in this segment during the same period but in 2019. This is the first time since the pandemic began that Grupo Aeromexico has exceeded its 2019 levels in any of its markets. However, due to multiple government restrictions worldwide, the Mexican airline's international passenger traffic remains 41.4% below. In total, Aeromexico carried one million 669 thousand passengers during July, a 13% drop when compared to July 2019, due to the impact on the international segment. The airline's flight occupancy factor was 80.6%, 7.5 percentage points below the pre-pandemic level.

ESTARTS OPERATIONS During this month, the airline resumed operations from Mexico City to Austin and Dallas Texas with seven weekly flights. It also resumed flights to Managua, Nicaragua, with three weekly frequencies. So far this year, the eagle knight airline has carried eight million 795 thousand passengers, a drop of 28% compared to the first seven months of 2019. The domestic segment is only 10.4% below pre-pandemic levels , while the international segment is down 56.8%. It should be noted that Aeromexico, has had a considerable increase in the month of July, compared to the same period but in 2019.

It has a fleet of 72 aircraft, with 23 orders , and is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Owns of the Mexican domestic market.