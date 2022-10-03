Agave Spirituous And The Landscapes Of Mexico



Mezcal is the word used to generically refer to beverages distilled from Mexican agaves. In the countryside, it is also called mezcal to the sweet candy of maguey stalks or quiote, cooked with sugar or piloncillo. Mezcal and maguey are names given in some regions of Mexico to various plants of the botanical genus Agave. The word mezcal refers to different elements that imply something common: its raw material is the maguey or agave plants; the term has Nahuatl origin metl=maguey and ixcalli=cocido which refers to "that which is cooked on the embers" or is roasted in subway ovens, and results in a food rich in sugars, consumed in Mexico since prehistoric times.



There are 53 species of agave that are currently recognized as raw material for the production of mezcal in 26 states of the Mexican Republic and numerous communities where this beverage is produced, and particular communities of microorganisms that participate in the fermentation processes thrive, which makes mezcals distilled beverages of enormous diversity.



Although there are other designations of origin for distilled agave beverages from Mexico, none is as broad as the DOM (Denominación de Origen Mezcal). Even so, the Denomination of Origin Mezcal does not reflect the enormous variety of regions, communities and distilled beverages, does not include the participation of Mexico's 26 mezcal-producing states and only contemplates some of the agave species used. Agave cultivation, production, distribution and commercialization in the mezcal industry is regulated by NOM-070-SCFI-2016, while NOM-199-SCFI-2018 regulates those distilled beverages that are not protected by the DOM or any of the other Denominations of Origin for Mexican Spirituous



The challenge for traditional mezcal producers, in the face of the enormous and fierce competition in the spirits market, is differentiation and focus on specific segments of the international market, those who prefer exquisite and original distilled beverages, products from batches limited to climatic seasons, with unbeatable quality and distinctive personality in aromas and flavors. Accessing these exclusive markets and customers is the objective of the National Association of Mezcal and Maguey Women of Mexico, which brings together producers, businesswomen and marketers of different distilled agave beverages from different regions. They work collaboratively in research, dissemination and promotion of the culture of quality spirits in Mexico and the world, through linkages that offer better marketing opportunities and recognition for the work of master distillers and the communities participating in the civil association. The organization's brands, grouped in state chapters representative of each regional distillate, have been participating in national and international spirits competitions for several years, and this activity has resulted in excellent performances rewarded with gold, silver and bronze medals, in addition to recognition of the excellence of distilled agave beverages in a market saturated with commercial brands of varying quality.