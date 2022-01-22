Air Traffic Today At The Airport

Air Traffic: In fact, this weekend a great movement is expected at the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta, with the arrival of new flights that are expected to arrive with an occupancy of over 80 percent. In winter, the United States and Canadian markets stand out above all, and according to tour operators, the arrival of American and Canadian tourists will increase by up to 35%, due to the weather that is expected to remain around zero degrees in wide regions of those countries. The cold wave in the United States, which was reported this winter, has historic lows in several cities, and according to the National Weather Service of that country, this record would be extending to Canada and even northern Mexico.

This is a benefit for Mexico's beaches because it attracts more tourists to escape the cold, according to tourism service providers, and even the "snow birds" can extend their stay to spend the three months of winter here and return to their places of origin at the end of March or beginning of April.

Tourist Ups And Downs: During the past year, hoteliers had ups and downs, and in order to attract tourism in the summer they had to lower rates, which allowed them to achieve good reservations. However, by the end of 2021, the outlook has already improved for lodging centers. According to data from the hotel association, current occupancy in the hotel zone is 82%, while in the downtown area it is at 65%. For the month of February, when there is also a long weekend, occupancy is expected to average 80%. Nevertheless, hotel leaders consider that the region overcame some difficult moments in terms of occupancy. Some hoteliers believe that hotel prices will continue to fall in the coming years if more rooms continue to be built, since there will be an oversupply in the sector.