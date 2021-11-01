Airport at Full Capacity 895 More Flights Arrive in Vallarta

This Sunday the airport received thousands of tourists arriving on different flights from the United States and Canada. This registered an important number of international arrivals. The cab staff could not cope with the thousands of tourists that arrived in Puerto Vallarta yesterday alone, as passengers were leaving one airline after another, but in a very orderly manner so as not to accumulate the flights that were arriving one after the other. The most intense hour was at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, when we observed close to 12 airplanes on the apron, as well as the personnel that attends these impressive and beautiful aircrafts, which registered an intense movement on the apron of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport. People accumulated in the departure lounge to welcome their relatives and friends who arrived on different flights of different North American airlines. The foreigners arrived from cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, California, Phoenix, Arizona, Houston, Seattle, Washington, Dallas.

Denver, Salt Lake City, Vancouver and Calgary. We also noticed new tourists coming from Las Vegas, New York among other passengers, who commented that they were happy to be in Vallarta for the first time. Once on the platform of Puerto Vallarta's international airport, we noticed new airlines that had suspended their flights to this port due to restrictions in their country, such as WestJet and Air Canada, who brought Canadian tourists from the country of the maple leaf, anxious to be here again, which they referred to as their second home.

In addition, airlines such as Spirit Airlines, Delta Airlines, and of course American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines have announced an increase in their frequencies, due to the high demand of passengers who wish to vacation here in the port, this winter and the Canadian airlines Air Canada, which represents the firm reopening of the government of the country of the maple leaf, which is summarized in a greater number of income to Puerto Vallarta, which is recovering its economy by leaps and bounds, after the numbers of flights are going up, even more than in 2019, before the pandemic at this time of the year. Gap reported nearly 900 flights in just the last two weeks from October 16 to 31. Yesterday alone about 70 flights arrived, so that in the last two weeks there were about 895 flights that brought thousands of tourists to Puerto Vallarta