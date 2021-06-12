American Airlines Announces Direct Flight Between Austin and Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit

As of November 2, 2021, the U.S. flag carrier will operate three weekly flights to this region, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.



The tourism industry in Riviera Nayarit continues to show signs of recovery, as airlines with presence in the region continue to increase their routes and frequencies.

Such is the case of American Airlines, the U.S. flag carrier, which announced its new flight from Austin, Texas for the fall of 2021, with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline will operate the AUS-PVR/Riviera Nayarit route between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) starting November 2 of this year.

This new route is part of the airline's expansion process, both in domestic flights -within the United States- and international flights to Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico.

Great news for Vallarta Nayarit!

"The increase in more flights from the United States is excellent news for Riviera Nayarit. Texas is among the states that send the most tourists to this Destination, with 9.7% of the total North American market. We will continue to work to keep these types of announcements coming," stated Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For his part, Brian Znotins, American's vice president of network planning, stated the following about the new routes out of Austin:

"Earlier this year we added more flights out of Austin and customers have spoken: they want more. We're eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues. Together with our partners, we're making it easier than ever to connect Austin to the world."

About Austin

Austin, Texas is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States and is home to major universities and campuses of the most prestigious corporations. It is currently more of an origin and destination market for American Airlines than a hub, as the airline still prefers to connect its passengers at major hubs such as Dallas, Charlotte or Phoenix. So far the main Texas cities that have a presence in Riviera Nayarit are Dallas, Houston, Amarillo and Fort Worth.