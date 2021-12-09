Americans Will Celebrate Christmas In Vallarta



Puerto Vallarta is one of the most popular international destinations to celebrate the Christmas holidays during this 2021, which has been confirmed by the travel assistance company Allianz Partners USA, who analyzed more than 4 million itineraries around the world, finding that the green pearl of the Mexican Pacific is one of the favorite cities outside the United States to enjoy these festivities. The American market is one of the most captive and during this period it has chosen Puerto Vallarta as its favorite, even surpassing destinations such as: Montego Bay (Jamaica), Oranjestad (Aruba), London (England), Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Paris (France), among others. December is one of the most important months for tourism around the world, since travelers wish to celebrate the Christmas holidays in destinations that offer unique experiences, and there is even an upward trend of tourists from the North American country preferring cities with warm climates such as Puerto Vallarta.

Vallarta Is Among The Three Best Destinations. Allianz Partners USA recently analyzed almost 4 million itineraries for round-trip flights departing from U.S. airports between December 18 and 29, 2021 and returning from December 19 to 30, 2021, in which it placed Puerto Vallarta among the three best destinations outside the United States to spend these holidays. Likewise, CNN recently selected the 7 favorite cities to visit during the month of December, being Puerto Vallarta the only Mexican destination selected, thanks to its privileged climate with beautiful sunny days and pleasant temperatures. The city shares this list with important places such as New York, U.S. Virgin Islands, Traverse City in Michigan, Lake Tahoe in California, among others. "The fact that there is no snow on the ground does not mean that the city lacks Christmas cheer. In Puerto Vallarta, you can take part in any number of festivities, including posadas, a tradition that invites friends, families and even hotel guests to participate in a Christmas celebration," describes CNN in its article.

Already A Trend In Travel Studies. It is worth mentioning that Puerto Vallarta has been trending in many travel studies during this 2021,highlighting the one published by Expedia, in which they placed this important destination as the favorite to celebrate Thanksgiving. "We are very pleased that during this last month of the year Puerto Vallarta continues to be one of the preferred destinations for national and international travelers to enjoy unparalleled festivities that can only be found here. Undoubtedly, we will continue to reinforce the biosecurity measures so that all visitors are safe and that their only concern is to enjoy to the maximum the benefits of the green pearl of the Mexican Pacific", assures Luis Villaseñor, general director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust.