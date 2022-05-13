Announcement Of Changes In Arbnb Platform

The company launches a series of new products, arguing that people’s way of traveling has changed.



The new way to travel will be through Arbnb, and the pandemic caused companies to change strategies in their programs, adapting to the new way of life after the pandemic



After a decade of its launch, Airbnb makes the biggest change in its lodging platform, which is based on a new way of traveling. It will now have more than 50 categories to make it easier to search among millions of spaces, offer combined stays, and Air Cover with extensive travel protection.

"The way people travel has changed forever. That's why we're introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade," Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

"First, people are more flexible about where they live and work, so we've designed a new way to search with Airbnb categories."

Second, he said, "people are taking longer trips, so we created Combined Stays to give you more options by splitting your trip between two spaces. And third, we're introducing AirCover for guests, giving them the confidence to book knowing Airbnb has their back."

NEW SHAPE

Airbnb is introducing a new way to search categories. When they log into the platform, they are presented with 56 categories that organize spaces by style, location or proximity to a travel activity. When they search for a destination, their results are also organized by categories that are relevant to that particular place.

The 56 Airbnb categories include more than 4 million unique spaces made possible by hosts around the world. Airbnb categories organize spaces by what makes them unique, which helps travelers discover places they might not have otherwise found. This can help alleviate over-tourism by redistributing travel to new locations beyond the same popular destinations.

The Combined Stays platform is a new feature that combines a trip between two different spaces - generating an average of 40% more spaces when searching for an extended stay. Additionally, it launched AirCover, with more comprehensive travel protection included free with every space.

PRESSURE AND FIGHT

At the moment, with the aim of taking market share away from Airbnb and Expedia, Booking is pushing to fight for the leadership in alternative accommodation rentals after having presented the highest quarterly figure -27 billion dollars- of bookings in its entire history.

In this regard, the company is moving aggressively to appeal to owners to post cottages and cabins on its site, where it is trying to close the gap against category leaders Airbnb and Expedia Group's VRBO.

Booking CEO Glenn Fogel believes that in that area the company is not as well positioned as its competitors.