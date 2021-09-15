Announcing the Arrival of the Cruise Ship Yesterday



The Carnival Panorama cruise ship arrived at 8:30 a.m. "On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the Port of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the Carnival Panorama cruise ship of the Carnival Cruise Line arrived at the Port of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Coming from Los Angeles, California, it docked at Pier 1. It is worth mentioning that the cruise ship's year of operations began in 2019, having Puerto Vallarta as part of its inaugural tour, with a total of 2514 passengers and 1460 crew members on board, it was in the port yesterday, for its passengers to enjoy the wonders of the destination. As in every arrival the cruise was attended by authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA, with whom the "LibrePlática" was carried out, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants.

Puerto Vallarta is part of the so-called Mexican Riviera; the other ports that integrate it are the Port of Mazatlan and the Port of Cabo San Lucas, with an itinerary of 7 days. After your arrival, at 10:00 p.m. you will set sail for the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. For API Puerto Vallarta it is an honor to connect you with the magic of the Destination where we will gladly provide you with transportation to enjoy the diverse recreational and cultural activities offered by this Mexican paradise that is born among the mountains by the sea. With an experience of colors, flavors, tequila and music that will delight the senses, at the Integral Port Administration we know that this experience has to be safe and unique. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security at the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors can walk safely towards the commercial area.