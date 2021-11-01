API Closes With Significant Cruise Arrival Figures



The last to arrive Celebrity Cruises, leader in its homonymous class, and the first to use a gas plant. Celebrity Millennium arrived at Puerto Vallarta's maritime terminal with 1,142 passengers and 841 crew members on board, closing the month of October on a high note, which represented an economic revenue of more than 2 million 640 thousand pesos. Something significant for the economic reactivation of Puerto Vallarta. The ship with the Maltese flag arrived from San Diego, California and remained docked at pier one of the API maritime terminal until nightfall.

According to the Integral Port Administration API considers that the arrival of this cruise ship could have represented an estimated economic spill of more than 2 million 640 thousand pesos. According to Celebrity Cruises, this ship is the leader in its homonymous class and was delivered in the year 2000, it is the oldest operating ship of Celebrity's fleet and became the first cruise ship in the world to use a gas turbine power plant. In the summer of 2021, Celebrity Millennium joined Celebrity Edge to become the second ship in its fleet to restart operations in North America, particularly in the Alaskan seas. This was after being idle for more than 16 months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which broke out in the first weeks of last year.