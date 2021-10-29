API Reports Very Good Numbers in Passenger Arrivals This Week

Thursday with the arrival of the Koningsdam cruise ship. Yesterday Wednesday a colossus of the sea arrived to the port of Puerto Vallarta, the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, in its first arrival with passengers. Today the Koningsdam cruise ship of the Holland American Line is docked at pier two. So far this week until today Thursday there have been four arrivals to this beautiful port and wonderful destination, being the last two: The cruise ship Norwegian Bliss which arrived at 08:35 hours last Wednesday October 27th, docking at pier 1. Coming from Los Angeles California, with a total of 2,175 passengers and 1742 crew members on board.

Today Thursday arrived the cruise ship Koningsdam, with a length of 299 meters, coming from the Port of Mazatlan, Sin, The arrival of these floating hotels is very important for the Integral Port Administration (API Vallarta), as well as for the maritime authorities, the port community and the destination the arrival of the cruise ships, for which reason we are working together to offer the best tourist-port services, offering innovative and modern facilities as well as the safety of all cruise passengers and visitors to the Port. That is why our port service providers follow each and every one of the measures and protocols in matters of prevention and health, to offer passengers a unique and healthy stay, since they are the spokespersons of the "tourist quality" of Puerto Vallarta and who generate a high income during their visit at a local level.

It is worth mentioning that the cruise ship docks of API Vallarta are being modernized in order to be able to continue receiving cruise ships of greater length and greater passenger capacity, this for the benefit of the entire port community and the destination. When passengers disembarked, they were welcomed with live mariachi music, traditional of our region, as well as a couple integrated by a charro with their adelita for the taking of souvenir photos, emblematic of Jalisco; all of them following the measures and protocols of sanitary prevention. As in every arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "LibrePlática" was carried out, verifying, among other things, the health of the passengers.