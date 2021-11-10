Arrival Of Cruise Ships Reactivates The Economy



Yesterday, the international cruise ship Carnival Panorama arrived in Puerto Vallarta, with 3,029 passengers and 1,444 crew members on board. According to the Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta, the ship docked at pier one and arrived from Los Angeles, California, to later depart at night bound for the Port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. According to API Vallarta, 80 percent of the passengers could have disembarked from the ship, which would mean that about 2,400 tourists disembarked from the cruise ship, most of them arriving with pre-booked tourist services to get to know and enjoy themselves in Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay. These tourists could have left in Puerto Vallarta an estimated economic revenue of approximately 6 million pesos, due to the fact that each passenger spends an average of 120 dollars during their stay of between six, eight and ten hours in the tourist destination, currently at an exchange rate of 20 pesos to the dollar.

This Wednesday, two international cruise ships will arrive at Puerto Vallarta's maritime terminal, which will be a double arrival, as informed by the Integral Port Administration (API). First the cruise ship Majestic Princess will arrive at seven o'clock in the morning, coming from the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. The ship will dock at pier three, and in the afternoon will set sail for Los Angeles, California. In second term will arrive at eight o'clock in the morning the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, coming from Los Angeles, California. The ship will dock at pier three and in the afternoon will sail to the Port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. It should be noted that the reactivation of the international cruise ship sector on the Mexican Riviera route-integrated by Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Los Cabos San Lucas-began last August.