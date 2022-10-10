

Women are revolutionizing the agave distilled beverage industry and reshaping global production and consumption trends. Under the premise of giving voice and visibility to the leaders of the agave and distilled beverage industry, the meetings for the formation of the gastronomic, tourism and entertainment services industry.



The 2022 edition of Mexicali Mixiology, to be held during the last week of October, between Tuesday 25 and Thursday 27, is aimed at bartenders and barbacks, A&B management personnel, customer service managers, administrators, entrepreneurs, students and professors in the gastronomic and related fields, event designers and coordinators, aficionados of good drinking and all those seeking to enrich their CV with interesting training experiences in distilled beverages and cocktails.



As a guest mentor, Adriana Torres de la Huerta, will share her experience as a Bacanora entrepreneur, her successful incursion into the North American market and the achievements obtained by working collaboratively with other women associated with Mexico's agave distilled beverage industry.



Adriana is one of the representatives of the Sonora Chapter and the Women of Mezcal and Maguey of Mexico, she is an entrepreneur of the production house Tetakawi, which leads the Bacanora market with agave distilled beverages ranging from 38º vol. alcohol to 47º vol. alcohol. The seven Bacanora Pascola brands, 314 Huellas, Magia del Desierto, Doble Sentido, Don Erik, Baaturi and Hasta la muerte, were recognized with gold, silver and bronze medals in various international distilled beverage competitions in Brussels, London, San Francisco and Los Angeles, among others.



The academic project developed by Adriana at the Instituto Tecnológico de Sonora (ITSON) began as a trigger for economic production in the Sonoran highlands through business incubators. Adriana visualized the possibilities offered by the distilled agave beverage from Sonora with Designation of Origin, and saw in Bacanora a diamond in the rough ready to be polished and shine.



Together with his partner, he founded Casa Tetakawi in 2008 and began producing from the first brand, Bacanora Pascola Reposado, aimed at the nostalgia market in the state of Arizona and produced by master distiller Don Ramon Arenas, in the town of Rosario Tesopaco, Sonora.



At Mexicaly Mixiology, Adriana will share her experience in strengthening productive links and access to exclusive markets. She will explain the distinctive characteristics of Bacanora and will speak about the linking of knowledge networks to establish successful and sustainable businesses.



Adriana will host an exhibition of agave distilled beverage brands from Mujeres del Mezcal y Maguey de México, which presents an excellent opportunity to initiate commercial agreements and acquire bottles of bacanoras, mezcals and tequilas from different regions, at Mexicali Mixology 2022.



Mexicali Mixology 2022 offers a series of interesting conferences and exhibitions, workshops and tastings with renowned professionals and experts, distilled beverage competitions and apprenticeships as judges. In this year's edition to be held at the Hotel Araiza in the city of Mexicali (BC) on October 25, 26 and 27, attendees will expand their knowledge as sommeliers, mixologists, bartenders or amateurs.



More information on registration fees and guest mentors can be found at https://www.mexicalimixology.com/.