Band Of Thieves Arrives And Robs Tourists

Marco Roberto Juarez Gonzalez,. President of the Business Security Council of Puerto Vallarta and Bahia de Banderas pointed out that these gangs make circuits throughout the Mexican Republic and during vacation seasons. With deceit they steal from restaurants and businesses, as informed by businessmen that tourist destinations are the most attractive, however he pointed out that there are already mechanisms in place to detect them. This type of criminals establish a circuit of visits in different cities of the country, being Puerto Vallarta a very attractive port, where a lot of tourism arrives, especially in this season, fortunately there is already a secure platform where we will be sharing images of the subjects, who with deceit rob people of their belongings, this is what Marco Roberto informed. Alerts have been placed in shopping malls and have been shared through social networks so that people can take precautions.

Modus Operandi: Marco Roberto explained that their mode of operation is based on distraction. "practically they do different things, but one basically, these people work in more than a group of more than five, six, eight people, organized that each one knows exactly what action to do, one stops a sachet of mustard of those sold . One person picks up a bag of mustard that they sell in any convenience store and fast food, and with that stains people, and another person immediately arrives in good faith as a good Samaritan to help clean up, and other people arrive when they are distracted and steal wallets and belongings to pass it on to another person in case someone sees it and is arrested, they have very well structured the type of crimes. We were able to detain a gang of criminals who we put in the hands of the authorities. In view of this, the Specialized State Prosecutor's Office set up an attention module for foreign tourists if they wish to file a robbery report