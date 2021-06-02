Canada Opens Its Air Borders to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit

The projection for June is to reach 1,452 flights, as informed by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) who also informed that the airport will be receiving flights from Canada starting this month. As the world opens its air borders and the countries of North America and Europe advance in their vaccination process against covid-19, the air connectivity of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit continues to be reinforced by increasing the number of international flights. In spite of the global crisis caused by the pandemic, the demand being generated by this tourist destination is reflected in an increase of frequencies and the renewal of routes, as well as in the growing arrival of passengers from Mexico, the United States and soon from Canada and Europe.

"Despite the cancellation of flights from Canada to this region, as of Sunday, January 31, air connectivity with North America continues to improve," said Marc Murphy, director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Routes and Frequencies

Figures from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico indicate that in June an average of 363 flights per week will be received, with a projection of 1,452 for the entire month. American Airlines will resume flights from Charlotte and Chicago, with 1 and 2 frequencies respectively, while the Dallas route will double its frequencies compared to last month, for a total of 28 flights per week. The Phoenix and Los Angeles routes remain at 7 and 12 weekly frequencies. Delta and Southwest report no major changes and remain at 28 flights per week, while Alaska has a slight decrease, reporting 22 flights, 6 less than last month. United continues to maintain the highest number of flights to the region with 67 from Houston, Chicago, Newark, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Mexican airlines also recorded a good number with an increase in their routes and frequencies, such as Tar with 25 flights, 7 more than in May; as well as the duo formed by Aeromexico and Aerolitoral with 54 frequencies.