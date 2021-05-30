Canadian Airlines Ask Government to Reopen Borders

The suspension of flights ordered by the Canadian government to Mexican tourist destinations was originally to end this month, but a few days before the end of May it has not been complied with, even Air Canada had already announced on its web page "current and upcoming routes" that it would resume flights from Toronto to Mexico as of June 3rd. In Mexico, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are among the national tourist destinations most affected by the suspension of flights from the country of the maple leaf, since Canada is the second most important market for this region of the Mexican Pacific, as far as visitor arrivals are concerned. Here, Canadian tourists have found not only a beach destination, an ideal regional vacation destination, but there are even countless citizens who have decided to adopt this land as their second home, hence the importance of the resumption of flights from Canada to Mexico and, of course, the airport in this region.

New Strategy

Faced with this situation that is seriously impacting tourism companies in that country, Canadian airlines have just requested the Canadian government to adopt a science-based strategy to allow the reopening of international flights from Canada to Mexico and allow the economic recovery of the air tourism industry. In addition, the National Airline Council of Canada stated that they should follow the example of the European Union which recently announced a plan to allow vaccinated travelers to enter the 27 nations that make up the bloc. It also noted that the Canadian government should follow a similar plan, based on what the science says, and should announce when it intends to adjust or remove travel restrictions for people who have already been inoculated against covid-19, following in the footsteps of other countries around the world.