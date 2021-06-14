Canadian Airlines Return to Riviera Nayarit

In addition to WestJet, which resumed flights on June 5, Swoop, Air Canada, Transat and Sunwing will gradually resume their services to connect with the cities of Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Abbotsford, Vancouver and Montreal.



After four months of inactivity, the main Canadian airlines have started flying to Mexico and its tourist destinations, including Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

As will be recalled, the Government of Canada tightened its measures against Covid-19 in January 2021, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean would be suspended until April 30 to curb the spread of the disease. However, the suspension was prolonged, and it was not until June 5 that WestJet airlines resumed operations, with one flight a week from Calgary.

Since then, air connectivity with this region is gradually being reestablished through the "Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz" International Airport, which serves Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.

Swoop returns in the fall

In addition to WestJet, ultra low cost carrier Swoop has just announced that it will restart operations in the fall season, with flights through Canada and other "sunny and fun destinations" in the United States, the Caribbean and Mexico, including Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.

Swoop returns on October 5th with the Hamilton-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit and Edmonton-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit routes. Subsequently, on November 3rd it will resume the Abbotsford-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit and Toronto-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit routes. Finally, on November 4 it will inaugurate the Winnipeg-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit route.

Here are the itineraries:

Route Frequency / Days Start date

YHM - PVR/RN (2) Tue, Fri Oct 5

YEG - PVR/RN (3) Tue, Fri, Sun 5 Oct

YXX - PVR/RN (2) Wed, Sat 3 Nov

YYZ - PVR/RN (2) Wed, Sun 3 Nov

YWG - PVR/RN (2) Mon, Thu 4 Nov

On the other hand, Air Canada informed that it will resume the Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit route as of August 1st. Likewise, Transat plans to restart its flights from Toronto and Montreal as of November, leaving only the Sunwing airline pending.

A loyal market

Canada represents the second most important foreign market for this destination, after the United States. Tourists from that country stand out for their extended stays during the winter and it is one of the best performers in the region in recent years.

From charming coastal towns like Sayulita to sophisticated resorts like Punta Mita, Riviera Nayarit attracts Canadian travelers through a differentiated offer that makes them visit this region again and again.

"Every year, thousands of Canadians travel to this region to escape the intense winter cold and find here an enviable climate, the most beautiful beaches, security and, of course, a high-quality hotel offer," said Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Visitors and Convention Bureau (OVC).

Riviera Nayarit is a safe destination. Hotels and restaurants are following all sanitary protocols established by the Federal Government's Ministry of Health and are operating at their permitted capacity; access to the beaches is limited. Be a responsible tourist, use a mask and keep your distance.