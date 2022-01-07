Cancellations Begin At The International Airport



Aeromexico, Alaska Airlines and Westjet, as reported by GAP, are the airlines that have had to cancel their flights due to personnel infected by this new variant of covid-19, which represents a great risk for travelers and the world in general. The Guadalajara International Airport also had the same problem of cancelled flights due to airline personnel infected by this new variant of covid-19, which represents a great risk for travelers and the world in general. The presence of the omicron variant of Covid-19 forced the cancellation of four flights at the international airport of Puerto Vallarta and 16 more at the international airport of Guadalajara. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) informed that the airlines where the lack of personnel to continue with scheduled operations was reported are Aeroméxico, Alaska Airlines and Westjet, in the case of Puerto Vallarta; and Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobús and Alaska Airlines, in the case of Guadalajara.

At Puerto Vallarta's international airport four cancellations were confirmed, two by Aeroméxico and the rest by Alaska Airlines and Westjet. The Guadalajara International Airport informed that eight departing and eight arriving flights were cancelled. These events are taking place in the midst of the wave of ichron infection that has affected the operating personnel of airlines all over the world, reason why more than 22 thousand flights have had to be cancelled globally. The International Airport of Puerto Vallarta has received a certification for its good management of security measures and protocols against covid-19, which is why it has reported these cancellations due to contagions in the personnel of these airlines