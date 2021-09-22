Carnival Panorama Arriving in Port Docking at Pier One

"This September 21, 2021, at the Maritime Terminal of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the Carnival Panorama cruise ship of the Carnival Cruise Line arrived at the Port of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, coming from Los Angeles, California, docking at pier 1 at approximately 9:30 a.m. At the time of arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "LibrePlática" was carried out, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations, to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants. With a total of 2,388 passengers and 1,451 crew members on board, it will be in the Port today to enjoy the wonders of the destination. It is important to point out the direct link between the port and the city in terms of employment generation, economic spillover and cultural enrichment. The cab service is offered by 75 units registered before the API Puerto Vallarta, as well as another 75 units of tourist guides equally qualified for this purpose. The buses and boats that make tourist tours are also beneficiaries of the arrival of the cruise ship, not to mention the countless commercial establishments and other service providers that are visited by the passengers and crew of the cruise ship.

For API Puerto Vallarta it is an honor to be able to connect them with the magic of the Destination where we gladly provide them with transportation to enjoy the diverse recreational and cultural activities offered by this Mexican paradise that is born between mountains by the sea. With an experience of colors, flavors, tequila and music that will delight your senses, at the Integral Port Administration we know that this experience has to be safe and unique. Among the activities we offer are: horseback riding tours, visits to Tequila Haciendas, visits to the Historic Center, beach clubs, motorcycle tours, the Aramara Market, Plaza Galerias and tours inside the Bay, among many other activities. All this following the sanitary measures and protocols; likewise the cruise ship will be provided with the main port services. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security in the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors may walk safely towards the commercial zone. Puerto Vallarta is part of the so-called Mexican Riviera; the other ports that integrate it are the Port of Mazatlan and the Port of Cabo San Lucas, scheduling a departure at 22:00 with destination to the Port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa