Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship Returns to Vallarta



The Carnival Panorama cruise ship arrived today, the second of the year and the first in the month of September in the framework of the reactivation of cruises along the Mexican Riviera Route 2021. Docking at Pier 1, with a total of 2446 passengers and 1453 crew members on board; with more than 95% with their complete vaccination schedule and 100% with negative tests for SARS VOC 2. The cruise ship will be at the Port today, so that its passengers can enjoy the wonders of the destination following all the sanitary measures and protocols. At the time of arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "Free Talk" took place, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations, to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants.

The Integral Port Administration offers a Port with the best tourist services and new, innovative and avant-garde facilities, being a Port of Height awarded by important tourist companies, because they consider that our tourist-port services comply with the expectations offered. Likewise, Puerto Vallarta is a destination born among the mountains, full of colors, music and unique flavors that captivate all those who visit it, being a people that smiles, that is friendly and very proud of its identity. API Vallarta thanks all the authorities of the three levels of government for their valuable and great cooperation to carry out this activity. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security at the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors may walk safely towards the commercial zone. The Carnival Panorama cruise ship is scheduled to depart at 8:00 p.m. with destination los Angeles California.