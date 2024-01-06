Choosing Vallarta For Vacationing In 2024: A Five-star Choice.



January 6th commemorates World Astrology Day. It's considered an ancient discipline responsible for studying the influence on human behavior, life, and the world based on the positions of constellations or planets in the solar system observed from Earth. Astrology studies the past and present to anticipate possibilities and likely future events. However, with due secrecy for closed royal, political, religious and scientific circles of each era.

The observation of the sky in an astronomical-mathematical way originated from Mesopotamian, Babylonian, and Syrian cultures. It was the Greek astrologers who improved, adapted, and integrated their philosophy, mythology, and geometry into observations and compilations, especially from Babylon and Egypt, around 2000 BC. During the Renaissance, the Egyptian god Thoth was considered the creator of Astrology.

The millennia-old Astrology of Vedic, Chinese, Mayan, and Aztec cultures was even used in medicine and among the ruling elite, religious figures, or scholars. The latter created prediction systems based on observations of the celestial vault, discovering the daily rhythm that occurred from the east at dawn. Each civilitation developed specific characteristics based on their region, evolution, and time.

Later on, a total of seven celestial objects were identified: the sun and the moon as a base and five planets visible to the human eye: Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Venus, and Mercury, referred to as personal planets, centuries later. Additionally, there are transpersonal planets like Neptune, Uranus, and Pluto due to their later discoveries and contemporaneity.

With the rise of rationalism, analysis, and scientific knowledge applied in Astronomy, Astrology was degraded to a pseudoscience. It wasn't until the 19th century that it regained popularity and credibility, but in the 20th century, media usage made it seem like superstition and quackery, as in certain periods of previous centuries. There are various types of Astrology; I'll mention just a few.

Mundane astrology applies to interpreting events related to politics, countries, groups of people, etc. Financial astrology focuses on significant economic situations and fluctuations. Medical astrology is centered on health, predisposition to certain diseases, sensitive periods, and cycles of illnesses. Psychological astrology contributes to people's self-awareness, individual psyche repercussions. Psychologist Carl G. Jung stated, "Astrology represents the sum of all ancient psychological knowledge."

Using it as a tool for self-awareness is acceptable. However, it's more valuable to know that we have free will to choose actions to follow, interpret, feel, or live through challenges without ceasing to look at our internal sky as the main and powerful personal luminary.

