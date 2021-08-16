Costa Alegre Will Have a World Class Airport

Recently the government of the state of Jalisco presented the Costa Alegre Regional Plan of Jalisco, where it announced the construction of a world class airport in Chalacatepec located in the municipality of Tomatlan, Jalisco with an investment of 62 million pesos (mdp). The project is integrated to the 16 initiatives and a road of 35 projects of the plan already executed and others in the process of execution for an amount of 1,495 million pesos. In the medium term, by the year 2024, it will add 910 million pesos plus public and private investment. Governor Enrique Alfaro led the presentation of the plan, which will be the guide for regional development and seeks social transformation based on economic development with strict adherence to cultural and natural heritage.

INFRASTRUCTURE WORKS José Luis Valencia Abundis, head of the Agency of Strategic Projects of the government of Jalisco, mentioned that this development is landed in infrastructure works on roads and rural trucks. There will also be digital connectivity in the Jalisco network, integral regional, land, air and maritime mobility, as well as water infrastructure, rehabilitation, expansion and equipment of hospital health and basic and higher education. Likewise, tourist infrastructure and public beaches will be promoted, as well as an airport for agro-industrial development in the region, infrastructure for the generation of clean energy and Civil Protection modules with the consensus of citizen participation throughout the plan. COMPLEMENTARY WORKS The work on the Chalacatepec airfield includes perimeter fencing, surface cleaning and horizontal signage, wind cones, taxiway and apron, terminal building and basic services, runway lighting and aids. Complementary works will include a parking lot and connecting road, hangars, navigation aids, safety equipment, firefighting and first aid equipment.