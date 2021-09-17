Crown Princess Arrives in Vallarta to Take Shelter

The international cruise ship Crown Princess, belonging to Princess Cruises Line, of 289 meters in length, arrived at pier number three of Puerto Vallarta, for safekeeping. Without passengers-tourists on board and with 145 crew members of different nationalities to guarantee the operation and functioning, the ship will be docked for 13 days in the port, where it will be provided with the main port services.

As is the case with each arrival, health and immigration authorities were present. In this way, the corresponding certificates and authorizations were issued to guarantee the safety of the vessel and the maritime-port community. Likewise, during its stay, support will be provided for the exchange of crew members. It should be noted that the entire crew has a complete vaccination

schedule and negative tests for Covid-19. The vessel is scheduled to depart on September 29 for Los Angeles, California.

With this the API Vallarta complies and follows up on the protocols and prophylactic measures implemented by the sanitary authorities.

Within the framework of this pandemic, the Integral Port Administration of Puerto Vallarta works as the main link to receive the cruise ships, offering the essential services for the attention of the passengers.

Vallarta will continue to work with quality and determination to continue being a friendly and supportive port for the benefit of the destination. The ship is scheduled to sail on September 29, with destination to the Port of Los Angeles, California.