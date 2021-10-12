Cruise Ship Arrives in Vallarta This Morning



At 8:55 a.m. this Tuesday, October 12, the Carnival Panorama cruise ship arrived to dock at pier one of the Maritime Terminal of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with a length of 323 meters, coming from the port of Los Angeles California, USA. It is a great honor to be able to connect the 2,397 passengers and 1,443 crew members of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship with the magic of this Mexican Port, which is born among mountains by the sea; full of culture and traditions. As in every arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "LibrePlática" was carried out, verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations, to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants.

It is worth mentioning that all the services provided to the cruise passengers follow all the sanitary measures and protocols for a healthy stay; likewise, the cruise ship will be provided with the main port services. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security at the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors may walk safely towards the commercial zone. Today, elements of the Naval Port Protection Units (UNAPROP) of the Secretary of the Navy were present throughout the Port and Magic Port, ensuring the protection of the facilities and visitors. It should be noted that due to weather conditions, the cruise ship will stay overnight today and depart on October 13 at 12:30 p.m. It is also the first cruise ship to spend the night since the reactivation of cruise tourism in Puerto Vallarta. Due to the above mentioned, cruise passengers will be able to enjoy the night life of Puerto Vallarta, which could mean an economic benefit for the region.