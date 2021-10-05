Cruise Ship Leaves Economic Revenue of 4 Million Pesos



This Tuesday the international cruise ship Carnival Panorama arrived at Puerto Vallarta's maritime terminal, with 2,362 passengers on board and 1,443 crew members. The Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta informed that about 80 percent of the passengers would be getting off the ship to visit Puerto Vallarta, with all its tourist services and natural attractions. Estimates are that when about 1,890 passengers disembark, they would be leaving an economic benefit of more than 4 million 535 thousand pesos.

It is worth mentioning that when a cruise ship is scheduled to arrive in Puerto Vallarta with a certain amount of passengers, as in this case with about 1,890 travelers, there is a chain of services with people waiting for them to take them to different locations. They also transport them in jeeps or vans depending on the activity they are going to do, according to their preferences.

This is due to the fact that the most recent study showed that each passenger that leaves the ship spends an average of 120 dollars at an exchange rate of 20 pesos in tourist services in Puerto Vallarta in sea and land tours, transportation, handicrafts and other expenses in stores and businesses of the regional tourist destination. It is worth mentioning that for over 40 years Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas have been part of the Mexican Riviera route, formerly known as the Mexican Pacific route.