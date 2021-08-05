Cruise Ships Restart Operations in Vallarta



It will be the first to return to Puerto Vallarta with North American passengers on board. Its arrival is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday the 25th of this month, due to the fact that the ship used to arrive on Wednesdays at the Puerto Vallarta maritime terminal, before suspending its activities due to the coronavirus pandemic in March of last year. The Carnival Panorama, with a capacity for 4,800 passengers, is the current flagship of the Carnival Cruise Line shipping company. As such, the 133,868-ton, 323-meter sight-class cruise ship is the largest in the fleet. It is also Carnival's 27th operating ship and the last Vista-class ship in the fleet, which includes Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon.

REACTIVATION OF THE SECTOR This Wednesday, the Integral Port Administration (API) of Puerto Vallarta informed that within the framework of the tourist reactivation the commercial operation of cruise ships in Puerto Vallarta has been programmed to restart.

The API Vallarta confirmed the arrival of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship of the Carnival Cruise Line, which will arrive with an estimated 70 percent of its passenger capacity. He pointed out that all its passengers and crew members will be vaccinated against the coronavirus, in such a way that the biosanitary security of the international cruise is guaranteed. He recalled that this international cruise ship has a capacity of 4,800 passengers and 1,450 crew members, since it is one of the largest Carnival ships to arrive at this tourist destination. "The Integral Port Administration remains committed to provide specialized attention to all our customers, improving the port's operation and strengthening the infrastructure, with the implementation of all protocols and sanitary measures to be a safe bridge and raise our competitiveness," said the API Vallarta in a statement issued Wednesday.

ARRIVALS WITHOUT PASSENGERS It is worth mentioning that API Vallarta also informed that for this month of August the cruise ships Noordam and Westerdam, operated by Holland America Line, are scheduled to arrive. These cruise ships will arrive without passengers-tourists on board, which will only be at Puerto Vallarta's maritime terminal to provide them with the main port services.